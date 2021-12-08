 Home > FreeBSD > FreeBSD 12.3 released

FreeBSD 12.3 released

FreeBSD 12.3 has been released. As a true point release, there’s no major new features or massive updates in here – there’s updated network drivers, kernel bug fixes, and so on. The full release notes have all the details.

Thom Holwerda

  1. 2021-12-10 12:25 am
    ponk

    No comments? Guess they must be doing something right.
    Personally, just glad to have an OS (FreeBSD) which can run for 1000+ days without having to be rebooted

