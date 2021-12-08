FreeBSD 12.3 released

FreeBSD 12.3 has been released. As a true point release, there’s no major new features or massive updates in here – there’s updated network drivers, kernel bug fixes, and so on. The full release notes have all the details.
FreeBSD 12.3 has been released. As a true point release, there’s no major new features or massive updates in here – there’s updated network drivers, kernel bug fixes, and so on. The full release notes have all the details.
No comments? Guess they must be doing something right.
Personally, just glad to have an OS (FreeBSD) which can run for 1000+ days without having to be rebooted