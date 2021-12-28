Enlightenment 0.25 desktop environment released

Enlightenment 0.25 is here more than one and a half years after Enlightenment 0.24 to introduce a flat look to match the new flat theme, new gesture recognition bindings for touchpads, fingerprint support in desklock via the libFprint library and a new tool to configure fingerprints, a new binding action that lets users switch profiles, as well as palette editor and selector tool to help you set up custom colors.
There are a lot more changes in here, and I’m actually interested in trying it out – it seems more grown-up and less over the top than it has in the past, and I’m curious to see what else has improved over the years.
Enlightenment exists since 1997.
And the maintainer gives him still the version 0.25. (with a zero before the point!)
On the other side there existing projects like Google Chrome (wich exists since 2008), which is near the version 100.
What a contrast in choosing a version.
And what is the goal for Enlightenment 1.0 ?
What is still needed, what not exists, to go the step to 1.0?
theuserbl,
The better question is: who is the target audience of Enlightenment at the moment?
At first they were the choice for Gnome desktops. Over time it served well when hardware acceleration was not available. But now even the most underpowered ARM devices can run full fledged desktops.