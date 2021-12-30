Women force change at Indian iPhone plant, sick from bad food, crowded dorms

For women who assembled iPhones at a Foxconn plant in southern India, crowded dorms without flush toilets and food sometimes crawling with worms were problems to be endured for the paycheck.
But when tainted food sickened over 250 of the workers their anger boiled over, culminating in a rare protest that shut down a plant where 17,000 had been working.
Just in case you thought Apple (and other companies, of course) wouldn’t exploit poor people of colour in countries other than China. Good on these women for standing up for their rights, which is at least something they can do that their counterparts in totalitarian China cannot.
Not defending Apple on this, but a clarification: The factories are not directly run by Apple, but by companies they contract out to make the devices (Foxconn in this case).
Of course, the fact that Apple didn’t just drop Foxconn altogether over this speaks volumes about how little they actually care about it. They are as guilty as Foxconn themselves for what happened; with better oversight (and actual empathy) from Apple, this might not have happened and the workers might have had better conditions and hazard pay for the obviously grueling work they do.
Strange that a little company like Fairphone can do what Apple cannot…
I rarely comment, but I’d hate this to become a political news source. Please stop with opinionated commentary on this type of thing. I’m not going to comment on your understanding on stages on economical development, so please just refrain from this type of post.
His place, his rules…
Say what you like about Thom, but he’s always been very, _VERY_ clear about what his social principles are. If you don’t like it, don’t frequent this site. That’s the polite answer.
Now, here’s how I really feel about your “I don’t want this site to be political” stance: please f__k right off.
Agreed Thom. Nowadays I feel positively great spending money with Microsoft compared to Apple. It’s weird how things have turned out where Apple is one of the most evil companies that now far eclipses Microsoft in maliciousness.
I also don’t think the fact this is a contractor means Apple avoids any culpability. The reason companies like Apple and cheap clothing manufacturers use contractors is so they can be shocked and surprised at the terrible labor conditions while knowingly benefiting from what they very well know is going on.
You know that a company like Apple can force its suppliers to follow some guidelines about labour and ecology ? Right ?
Most likely Apple management and share holders couldn’t care less. They can always donate a couple of M$ to some random cause and virtue signal about being moral.
And to be honest, I doubt that Apple users care much about the conditions of the employees building their brand new iPhone.
To be fair, them same can be said about 99.9999% of the world. Myself (in many ways) included (*).
* Unless you grow your own food, build everything you own, you have near zero control about the work condition of employees that built anything you buy /eat .
They aren’t “people of color”, they’re just people. Indians are, believe it or not, majority in India. It’s the Indian government who’s allowing companies, both foreign and local, to exploit their own people. Pushing the blame on Apple et al. is pathetic misrepresentation of the matter.
If a company like Intel can get in trouble (in China) for expecting their suppliers to not violate human rights (including not using prison labor in scumbag countries like USA); then it’s fair for Apple to get in trouble for failing to have similar expectations.
A few of points of difference.
1 – Apple regularly deals with this with their partners and actually tries to make a difference.
2 – Apple is not apologising to the Indian government over this
3 – Apple is not in conflict with the Indian government over taking the appropriate action here.
Lastly, I think people underestimate how much the “rights” they enjoy are a result of their economic prosperity and not the cause of them. Western countries got rich first, and the “rights” followed.
Sometimes I think that the working and middle class in western countries are just trying to make producing in poor countries less productive / lucrative in order to save their own jobs. In other words, protectionism masquerading as principle.
mkone,
That’s very interesting. And there is a degree of relativism at play. As much as outsourcing can be the bane of western workers (including myself), there’s no question it creates tons of jobs in the east. Many western workers are upset at loosing their jobs to Chinese workers calling it “unfair”, but there’s an implied aspect here that few want to talk about: the west is overpriced and not very competitive. That’s why companies continue to send so much of their critical business to low cost of living countries including China and India. I think there’s a lot of hypocrisy at play with western “protectionist” policies. People want to believe in capitalism except when they’re the losers, then they call for protection and government handouts, hmm.