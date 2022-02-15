Google unveils Chrome OS Flex: Chrome OS for any PC or Mac

Today, we’re excited to announce early access to a new version of Chrome OS bringing the benefits of Chrome OS to PCs and Macs. Chrome OS Flex is the cloud-first, fast, easy-to manage, and secure operating system for PCs and Macs. Learn more below, try it out, and share your feedback to help us shape this product.
It’s basically Chrome OS for any PC or Mac you might have lying around. Other parties offered similar Chrome OS-based systems for non-Chromebook hardware, but this is the first time Google itself offers it as a first-class citizen of the Chrome OS ecosystem.
I will be honest. I was worried when CloudReady was initially acquired by Google. Fortunately it did not go the way of CentOS/RedHat, but is becoming even more functional.
For those who are curious, the USB can be used as a “live image”, and will allow logging into the Chrome OS (Flex) without modifying the hardware. However I think it does not store the accounts, hence need to do 2FA after every boot.
For now i will stay with the “legacy applications” option and will leave the “cloud first” option to the hippies.
Which brings the question: Since Chrome OS runs Desktop Linux apps, can you run Wine with DXVK as a Desktop Linux app on Chrome OS?
Imagine if the Year Of The Linux Desktop happens thanks to Chrome OS and SteamOS… I mean, why not? A Year Of The Linux Desktop powered by Chrome OS or SteamOS is something I can reasonably get behind (I say this as a person who has been unconvinced by Desktop Linux for the past 20 years or so). I never really “got” the purpose of companies like Canonical who don’t really have the means to produce a desktop OS suitable for public consumption and are mostly just repackaging stuff from upstream. Companies like Canonical are basically like: “Debian is perfect, it just needs some lipstick, and we are the ones to provide it”. I mean, no, that’s not how it works, look how much work Google and Valve are putting into Chrome OS and SteamOS to make them fit for public consumption. Of course, this means Google and Valve bake revenue-generating mechanisms in their OSes, which irks some linuxeros, but don’t worry linuxeros, a rising tide will benefit all boats.
Yes, Wine and Steam already runs on regular Chrome OS (but did not check this new one).
There is even some hardware acceleration support, including vulkan:
https://chromeunboxed.com/how-to-enable-vulkan-crostini/
But, the default Linux container has a small disk limit, however it can be expanded.
I thought Google was offering ChromeOS based cloud desktops, and was kind of interested, but that’s not what this is.
I’m going to say, “Nah. I’m good.” Of course, give me six months when Mozilla announces they’re going to switch to Chromium.
This would be slightly more interesting if they had full support for Intel based Apple hardware. I have a 2014 Mac Mini which runs Fedora pretty well, but the wl drivers for the Broadcom WNIC are craptastic.