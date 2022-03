Haiku’s latest activity report is out, and right off the bat, there’s a big ticket item.

That’s right, after many years of being requested, Haiku finally has support for USB WiFi devices! (Currently only Realtek controllers are supported, but Ralink and others should follow before too long; Realtek/“RTL” chips are generally the most common, however.).

That’s great news. There’s way more in here than just this, of course, so head on over to find out more.