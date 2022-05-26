Microsoft announces a brand-new ARM-powered desktop PC and ARM-native dev tools

At its Build developer conference Tuesday, Microsoft made a few announcements aimed at bolstering Windows on Arm. The first is Project Volterra, a Microsoft-branded mini-desktop computer powered by an unnamed Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. More relevant for developers who already have Arm hardware, Volterra will be accompanied by a fully Arm-native suite of developer tools.
According to Microsoft’s blog post, the company will be releasing ARM-native versions of Visual Studio 2022 and VSCode, Visual C++, Modern .NET 6, the classic .NET framework, Windows Terminal, and both the Windows Subsystem for Linux and Windows Subsystem for Android. Arm-native versions of these apps will allow developers to run them without the performance penalty associated with translating x86 code to run on Arm devices—especially helpful given that Arm Windows devices usually don’t have much performance to spare.
I actually wouldn’t mind one of these as an actual product for regular end users. Windows on ARM needs a big push, and while I’m not sure these announcements constitute such a big push, it’s at least something.
I might be getting a proper ARM Windows desktop before a Linux one. (I already have Raspberry PI various versions, including 400, but saying those are “underpowered” would be be understatement).
I could not find much information, but I am hoping these machines will support Linux. Either natively, or through WSL. I would be cautiously optimistic on that one.
Microsoft locks down all ARM hardware to microsoft secure boot keys and owners are not able to disable/override secure boot on ARM. However I don’t know if microsoft has a program to sign linux distros under their bootloader key on ARM. I couldn’t find information about this, does anyone have a link to clarify this?
I suspect microsoft’s intention is to keep ARM more locked down in the future and make it harder to install alternatives. That sucks for me because my main interest in an ARM computer would be to run linux. Ideally I’d have an ARM computer that I can build my own distro for. This is easy on x86, but ARM is nothing but problems. I personally have no interest in WSL on top of windows either.
I’m not expecting much in terms of horsepower, but it might be good value for people who just need an average desktop. I’m always a fan of more competition and of all the companies microsoft is probably in the best position to bring standards to ARM….but if they lock down hardware and deny owner control, that’s a major detractor. Personally I want to support the vendors with the most open hardware, it’s just that with ARM they’ve all been bad 🙁
I wouldn’t touch one of these with a 10 foot pole, remember Windows 8 on ARM? Say what ya want about X86 but if it gets abandoned by whomever makes it then its pretty damn simple to just slap some version of *nix on it, with ARM so much of the hardware is black box that it can be hell finding an updated supported OS that will run on it that isn’t the OEM.