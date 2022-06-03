Have an old iPad lying around? You might be able to make it run Linux soon

If you have a 2013- or 2014-era iPad sitting around unused because it’s not getting updates from Apple anymore and has stopped running the apps you need, some developers are working on an alternative software solution for you. Developer Konrad Dybcio and a Linux enthusiast going by “quaack723” have collaborated to get Linux kernel version 5.18 booting on an old iPad Air 2, a major feat for a device that was designed to never run any operating system other than Apple’s.
This is an amazing achievement, and further goes to show that given enough time, someone will port Linux to it.