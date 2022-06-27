Valve is doubling Steam Deck shipments

Valve is doubling the number of Steam Decks it ships to customers, the company announced Monday. “Production has picked up, and after today we’ll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week!” Valve said in a tweet from the official Steam Deck account. And in response to a question from my colleague Sean Hollister, Valve designer Lawrence Yang spelled out the change more clearly: “in previous weeks we were shipping x units / week to customers, starting this week we’ll be shipping 2x units / week.”
Not only is the console with by far the largest game library a machine running a standard full Linux distribution, it’s also apparently doing really, really well.
Ha, doesn’t help if you don’t know one of those numbers, if that number is double. “We were shipping 15, now we’re shipping 30!”
Yeah, no actual numbers means nothing. Top selling by revenue while also the highest price on the store… Valve hasn’t even gotten to a version 2 of any hardware yet. Maybe I’ll consider one when they get to version 3, but that’ll probably be after they make some sequels with that number in it.
@dark2 You realize that 1) Steam Deck is basically Steam Controller 2? (though more like 2.5, as they built the index controllers as well) 2) There really isn’t a reason for Steam Link 2. 3) Index is the HTC Vive 2 (considering Valve was instrumental in the design of the first one).
So they really have done a part 2 of things. But I mean if you want to wait until a Steam Deck version 3, you’ll likely wait 10 years.