Europe faces Facebook blackout

Europeans risk seeing social media services Facebook and Instagram shut down this summer, as Ireland’s privacy regulator doubled down on its order to stop the firm’s data flows to the United States.
The Irish Data Protection Commission on Thursday informed its counterparts in Europe that it will block Facebook-owner Meta from sending user data from Europe to the U.S. The Irish regulator’s draft decision cracks down on Meta’s last legal resort to transfer large chunks of data to the U.S., after years of fierce court battles between the U.S. tech giant and European privacy activists.[…]
Meta has repeatedly warned that such a decision would shutter many of its services in Europe, including Facebook and Instagram.
Don’t threaten us with a good time, Zuck.
Good riddance, privacy-violator.
Not to defend Facebook, however…
A social graph cannot function properly, unless outgoing edges are available locally.
In other words, data not only needs to have a copy on the original location, but also in all other locales it can possibly be accessed as well.
If I’m in the US and my cousin is in the EU, we can’t have an efficient network unless our data is copied to each other’s location.
Anyway, this is the technical part.