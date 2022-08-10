Review of /e/: an Android alternative for mobile phones

The /e/ OS operating system provides a user-friendly alternative to Android for people who want the Android experience without the reliance on Google and associated manufacturer-related applications and telemetry. Compared to LineageOS, /e/ provides a more unified experience out of the box, with a suitable suite of default open source applications and a system-based application store. Despite the fact that /e/ borrowed from various pre-existing open source projects to create its default applications, none looks out of place.
It’s a good choice for people looking to de-Google, but the rather lacklustre device support is a big problem, forcing you to buy a new device if you want to give this a go. That’s not really /e/’s fault, of course, but it’s an issue nonetheless.
I am interested in these alternatives, but given that E is a fork of lineageOS, which is obviously a fork of android/AOSP, I have to ask what’s different? The article does not make this clear. I would try it myself but I don’t have a supported phone. Is it fair to say it’s basically lineageos plus “ecloud” service?
The author specifically says he did not try microG, but IMHO lineageos without microG is an incomplete android. Many applications don’t work without google’s APIs since app developers have gotten accustomed to hard coding google dependencies into their applications.