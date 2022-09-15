 Home > Graphics > Adobe to acquire Figma in a deal worth $20 billion

Adobe to acquire Figma in a deal worth $20 billion

Graphics 2 Comments

Adobe has announced that it’s acquiring Figma, a popular design platform, for around $20 billion in cash and stock. After rumors surfaced early on Thursday about a potential acquisition, Adobe made it official in a press release shortly afterward. It’s big news in the design and development world, particularly as Figma has been competing heavily with Adobe’s XD products in recent years.

I had never heard of Figma before, but it seems it’s actually quite popular – for example, Microsoft uses it to design Office and Windows. This seems like a big catch for Adobe, but a competitor less, too, and that’s not exactly great for the market.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

2 Comments

  1. 2022-09-15 7:35 pm
    cosmotic

    If Macromedia was any indication, this likely means the end of Figma.

  2. 2022-09-15 7:50 pm
    sukru

    This could go either way.

    Adobe currently has two different business models. One of them is the “creative cloud” with a monthly subscription. And the other is the new “freemium” express ecosystem.

    For example: https://www.adobe.com/express/discover/templates

    If they roll Figma into the older ecosystem, yes, it will be like all other Adobe acquisitions.
    If they merge Figma with their current online first offerings, it is a sign of significant change.

Leave a Reply