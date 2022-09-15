Adobe to acquire Figma in a deal worth $20 billion

Adobe has announced that it’s acquiring Figma, a popular design platform, for around $20 billion in cash and stock. After rumors surfaced early on Thursday about a potential acquisition, Adobe made it official in a press release shortly afterward. It’s big news in the design and development world, particularly as Figma has been competing heavily with Adobe’s XD products in recent years.
I had never heard of Figma before, but it seems it’s actually quite popular – for example, Microsoft uses it to design Office and Windows. This seems like a big catch for Adobe, but a competitor less, too, and that’s not exactly great for the market.
If Macromedia was any indication, this likely means the end of Figma.
This could go either way.
Adobe currently has two different business models. One of them is the “creative cloud” with a monthly subscription. And the other is the new “freemium” express ecosystem.
For example: https://www.adobe.com/express/discover/templates
If they roll Figma into the older ecosystem, yes, it will be like all other Adobe acquisitions.
If they merge Figma with their current online first offerings, it is a sign of significant change.