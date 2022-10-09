 Home > macOS > Cross-compiling Classic Mac apps on MacOS X

Cross-compiling Classic Mac apps on MacOS X

I like to do some retro programming, but SheepShaver, the best Mac emulator out there, has a bug that makes copy and paste not function, so is kind of hard to use. I was recently made aware that there is a tool named mpw (lowercase) that emulates just enough of classic MacOS to run Apple’s MPW compiler suite’s command line tools on MacOS X. So I thought I’d give it a try and set that up.

The audience for this is probably quite small, but information and tools like this are vital in keeping old platforms approachable for developers and enthusiasts.

