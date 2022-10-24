IceWM 3.1 released

IceWM was released only a short while ago, and now we’ve got 3.1.

IceWM 3.1 introduces a new window option “frame” to automatically group application windows with the same “frame” value as tabs within a single frame. IceWM 3.1 also now shows indicators for the presence of tabs on the title bar, clicking on the title bar tab indicators can change tabs, tray hints are now preserved across restarts, improved Alt + Tab handling, improvements to the CMake build system integration, and a variety of other changes.

I’m glad to see development has truly picked up again.