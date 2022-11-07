LXQt 1.2 desktop environment released with initial Wayland support, various improvements

LXQt 1.2 is here about seven months after LXQt 1.1 and it’s a major update to the lightweight desktop environment that introduces initial support for the Wayland display server in an attempt to keep up with the times and the new technologies most GNU/Linux distributions are adopting these days.
Still based on the long-term supported Qt 5.15 LTS open-source application framework, LXQt 1.2 also improves its file manager component with a new search history feature that offers separate lists for name and content searches. Users can search the maximum number of history items in Preferences > Advanced > Search.
I’m glad Wayland support is spreading out to smaller, less popular desktop environments too. Once you go Wayland, you stay Wayland.
Wayland is a perfect example of a transition made horribly wrong.
Microsoft replaced the entire graphics stack in Windows Vista, no one noticed. Everything kept on working including system applications utilizing the systray and other low level graphics features.
Wayland? Let’s fucking break everything, throw everything out of the window and make using Wayland a near impossible task for minor projects. LXQt? They don’t currently have their own Wayland compositor, they are testing others. We still have only Gnome and KDE fully supporting it. That’s ten years after the first Weston release.
Wayland has pushed the Linux graphics stack into the future while pulling it 30 years back. Yeah, it’s now in a worse shape than when we had several X11 servers implementations and then everyone settled on Xorg.
Thom Holwerda,
…unless it doesn’t support the tools you need. I really truly want to support wayland, but I’m really bothered that they simply chose to neglect critical features for so long and passed the buck to individual compositors to provide the missing functionality, which isn’t working consistently. Sometimes it just takes time to implement things and I accept that, but in wayland’s case leadership ended up shooting lots of users in the feet. Ubuntu rejected wayland initially because it fell short, and they said so. But eventually ubuntu gave in and made it the default, not because the problems were fixed but because they lowed the bar for wayland. This was problematic especially during the pandemic when work & school from home forced many of us to revert to X11 to get screen sharing tools to work. Last I checked a few months ago pipewire still doesn’t fill the functionality gap across all compositors. And to be clear, it is not that people like me are too stubborn to evolve from X11, I know X11 is dated and bloated, but wayland leadership didn’t listen to the community and unfortunately the community has suffered for it. I like the projects pushing for evolution, including wayland, but community interests need to be better represented in these projects.