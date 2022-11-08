OSNews’ official Mastodon account

OSNews now has an official Mastodon account. It’s a bot account that mirrors our main RSS feed, so it’s a great way to keep up with our stories if you’re using Mastodon. This official Mastodon account joins my own personal Mastodon account and that of our web master and developer, Adam.
2022-11-08 In the News 1 Comment
I will be convinced Mastodon has a chance of going mainstream if most people start saving as odt instead of docx. Most people simply don’t care about alternatives and particulars and go where the inertia is instead.