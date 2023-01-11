Surprising consequences of macOS’ environment variable sanitization

One unfortunate fact of my life is that I have to deal with an obscure database whose macOS drivers require the addition of a directory to DYLD_LIBRARY_PATH for their Python driver to find them. To make matters worse, Apple’s CLI tools strip that variable away as part of macOS’s System Integrity Protection (SIP) before running a command.

Given that DYLD_* environment variables are a known attack vector for Mac malware, that’s a good thing in general. However, sometimes one needs a workaround to get the job done.