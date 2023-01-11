Surprising consequences of macOS’ environment variable sanitization

One unfortunate fact of my life is that I have to deal with an obscure database whose macOS drivers require the addition of a directory to
DYLD_LIBRARY_PATHfor their Python driver to find them. To make matters worse, Apple’s CLI tools strip that variable away as part of macOS’s System Integrity Protection (SIP) before running a command.
Given that
DYLD_*environment variables are a known attack vector for Mac malware, that’s a good thing in general. However, sometimes one needs a workaround to get the job done.
Some of this made sense to me.
Regardless of whether apple is justified in deleting variables, I feel like apple should at least report an error message and have a mechanism to override it. After all, if they’re breaking legitimate code, then the user deserves to know. Also if they’ve genuinely blocked a malware loader, then the user also deserves to know so they can properly remove it. Silently stripping the user’s variables can cause users to spin their wheels for hours not realizing that apple is responsible for something not working.