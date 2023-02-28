iPhone 15 USB-C cables without MFi badge may have data transfer and charging speed limits

Apple’s iPhone 15 series will officially only support USB-C accessories that have been certified by Apple’s own Made for iPhone (MFi) program, potentially limiting the functionality of accessories not approved by Apple, an established leaker has now claimed.
So you’re getting USB-C, but not really. Leave it to Apple to milk even something as mundane as this.
Nope, not going to happen. That violates not only US law but also several indian and EU laws.
Of course this is going to happen!
The new and rather stupid and shortsighted law only requires the device must be able to charge via USB-C. Not how fast and nothing about data-transfer. And since there are dozens of different protocols available via that physical connections and also dozens of different voltages and currents for loading depending on the cable and the power-plug this is the logical consequence.
Apple will be not alone – Samsung and other are doing so already.
I’ve not dug into the laws, but do you have a source for this? For all the commotion on getting apple to standardize in the EU, I don’t recall the US following suit.
On the news that apple would be forced to support usb charging, my reaction was: this is good, it will benefit consumers. I simply expected apple to adopt usb-c in good faith. It did not occur to me that apple would simultaneously adopt usb-c connectors while sabotaging compatibility with standard cables & peripherals using software restrictions. If they proceed with this, it would protect apple sales and defeat many of the benefits of hardware device & cable compatibility for consumers. This is devious as hell, but it seems possible that it could satisfy the letter of the law…?