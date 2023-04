OpenVMS on x86 is now available for hobbyists! Almost a year after the official release. This is a part 1 of my getting started guide, showing you how to install OpenVMS on VirtualBox on Windows 10/11. More parts will follow, documenting license installation, network setup, ssh, application installation etc.

If you’ve been wanting to get your feet wet with the new OpenVMS x86 release – like I am – this series of articles is the one place to start.