The Earth and Grass Operating System

This project’s vision is to help every college student read all the code of an operating system.
With only 2000 lines of code, egos-2000 implements every component of an operating system for education. It can run on a RISC-V board and also the QEMU software emulator.
Exactly what it says on the tin.
I wonder if they’d accept an Arm Cortex M4 branch? Maybe at Cornell they have a bunch of expensive FPGAs knocking around, but I can’t help but think the average student would do better if they could run it on something that costs 10 bucks.