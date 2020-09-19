Sculpt OS 20.08 released

The new version of Sculpt OS is based on the latest Genode release 20.08. In particular, it incorporates the redesigned GUI stack to the benefit of quicker boot times, improved interactive responsiveness, and better pixel output quality. It also removes the last traces of the noux runtime. Fortunately, these massive under-the-hood changes do not disrupt the user-visible surface of Sculpt. Most users will feel right at home.
It’s really time I set up a specific category for Genode-related items. It’s been appearing here on OSNews for years and years now.