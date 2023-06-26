Linux 6.4 released

As expected Linux 6.4 is out today as stable as an on-time release following a relatively quiet cycle the past two months.

While the RC period of Linux 6.4 was relatively quiet and uneventful, that’s not to say there isn’t anything good with Linux 6.4… But in fact there’s a lot from beginning to upstream various Apple M2 support code in different drivers, AMD Guided Autonomous Mode added to their P-State driver, and a lot of other new hardware work.