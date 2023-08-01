Restoring support for 16-bit applications in modern Windows versions

Windows has some pretty amazing backwards compatibility. In many cases, you can run ancient 32-bit Win32 applications just fine on your current system.

However, there’s one issue: If you ever tried to run a 16-bit application from the Windows 3.x days, any 64-bit Windows version (starting from Windows XP) will refuse to run the application with an error message indicating that you should ask the vendor for a compatible version.

On the other hand, the modern 32-bit versions of Windows run these applications just fine.

Thanks to two amazing open-source projects, you can bring back 16-bit compatibility to the 64-bit Windows era.