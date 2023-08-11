CIQ, Oracle and SUSE create Open Enterprise Linux Association

CIQ, Oracle and SUSE today announced their intent to form the Open Enterprise Linux Association (OpenELA), a collaborative trade association to encourage the development of distributions compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) by providing open and free Enterprise Linux (EL) source code.
The formation of OpenELA arises from Red Hat’s recent changes to RHEL source code availability. In response, CIQ, Oracle and SUSE are collaborating to deliver source code, tools and systems through OpenELA for the community.
Good initiative, except for the involvement of Oracle. I understand why they are part of this endeavour, but I see Oracle as entirely antithetical to open source and everything it stands for, so seeing them weasel their way into this debate pretending to be a good guy feels unpleasant.
Completely agree with Thom. Had it been the RedHat clones-and-alikes, I’d completely support it. SuSE is a bit weird to have in, but I guess it makes sort-of-sense. But having Oracle join, it completely loses my interest — and, I guess, the interest of many people long involved with free software development (and ethos).
Yeah, the inclusion of Oracle sours the whole thing… they have proven over, and over though the years that they can’t be trusted with open source. Killing OpenSolaris, predatory Oracle licensing, Oracle hammering on US Govt contracts that there is no room for Open Source in federal applications,
These quotes from Oracle itself sum up Oracle…
* “Oracle is a profit-seeking corporation, not a peace-loving charity” — Larry Ellison, founder of Oracle
* “If an open-source product gets good enough, we’ll simply take it” — Larry Ellison, founder of Oracle
* “Once open source gets good enough, competing with it would be insane… We don’t have to fight open source, we have to exploit open source.” — Larry Ellison, founder of Oracle
After 20 years in IT, I know better than to do anything except push Oracle out of organizations at all cost.
LoL! I remember going to an Oracle conference some years back. One of the sessions they were extolling the virtues of open source. “We love open source!” Yeah, right…