How the iMac saved Apple

The original iMac entered a computing world that was in desperate need of a shake-up.
After the wild early days of the personal computer revolution, things had become stagnant by the mid-1990s. Apple had spent a decade frittering away the Mac’s advantages until most of them were gone, blown out of the water by the enormous splash of Windows 95. It was the era of beige desktop computers chained to big CRT displays and other peripherals.
In 1997, Steve Jobs returned to an Apple that was at death’s door, and in true Princess Bride style, he rapidly ran down a list of the company’s assets and liabilities. Apple didn’t have a wheelbarrow or a holocaust cloak, but it did have a young industrial designer who had been experimenting with colors and translucent plastic in Apple’s otherwise boring hardware designs.
The original iMac is simply a delightful machine. I vividly remember that the reception and administrative workers at the orthodontic department at the hospital in Alkmaar used them, and teenage me would peek past the reception desk to catch glimpses of the colourful machines.
I still love the original iMac.
In 1998 my wife and I bought our first Apple computer. A Bondi Blue iMac which I still have and it still works. I have bought six iMacs and one Mac Mini since then.
However, I still love BeOS and OS/2 much better than Macs but they don’t have all of the apps that I NEED let alone want. But out of all the operating systems that I’ve used (over 50 different OSs and different versions/distributions only count as one), Macs are the only one that is reliable (Windows is a joke with reliability and security) enough and has all of the apps that I need while making my life a joy.
It all started with my 1998 Bondi Blue iMac. While I’ve used literally dozens and dozens of OSs other than Mac, those are just for playing around but Macs are what I get my -work- AND play on. And if I can’t get it on Macs, I get it with Playstations.
Sabon,
Windows reliability was pretty bad, but I was exposed to imacs at university (not the original imacs, but later on), and they did crash in the labs too. So I don’t think macs were completely reliable either. I think they’ve both come a long way though, full OS crashes are rare today.