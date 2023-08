Microsoft is making it possible to remove a few more of the preinstalled Windows 11 applications. In the release notes for a recent Insider Preview, build 25931, the company notes:

In addition to the Camera app and Cortana, the Photos app, People app, and Remote Desktop (MSTSC) client can be uninstalled.

In addition, this build also deprecates Windows Internet Name Service (WINS) and Remote Mailslots.

