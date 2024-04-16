Google’s Generic Kernel Image now required on all Android form factors

New TVs that launch with Android TV 14 or later on Linux kernel 5.15 or higher will be required to meet Google’s Generic Kernel Image (GKI) requirements in order to pass certification!
This means that GKI is now enforced on all major Android form factors with AArch64 chipsets: handhelds, watches, automotive, & televisions.↫ Mishaal Rahman
What this means is that all the major Android form factors will be running kernels that adhere to the GKI requirements, which means SoC and board support is not part of the core kernel, but instead achieved through loadable modules. This should, in theory, make it easier to provide long-term support.
Oh, and a stable abi for modules, such that modules and kernels can be updated without requiring updates from the other. Basically what some have screamed for linux to have for years. I get it, it removes the incentive for open source modules, and upstreaming them. But that hasn’t worked, this does.
Bill Shooter of Bul,
I’ve been screaming for it too. We’ve been stuck for so long and something needed to change.
I sure hope it works as advertised with no gimmicks! I find it doubtful mainstream linux would merge this, but if 100% of android devices support it then this could really be a boon to android alternatives including lineageos. A stable ABI could drastically help increase the list of supported devices as well as long term support for those devices.
Have Googl e found a zeroday hack or something that they can commercially exploit? My trust level in the MegaTechs are slim to none. As for AndroidTV, That’s my next foray in the near future with the NVidia Shield as AppleTV is way too walled off.