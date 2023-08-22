What you need to know about Project Mainline in Android 14 and beyond

Google introduced Project Mainline in Android 10, modularizing OS components so feature and security updates could be delivered through Google Play instead of regular OTA updates. Android 10 launched with 12 supported Mainline modules, but in the latest release, that number has ballooned to 37 updatable modules. Here’s a look at how Project Mainline is changing in Android 14 and beyond.

If you can’t get OEMs to do their job – you have to do it yourself, it seems. The downside to this is that Android is getting less and less open by the year.