Adding Wi-Fi to the Macintosh Portable

Over the past year or so, I’ve been working with other BlueSCSI developers to add Wi-Fi functionality to their open-hardware SCSI device, enabling Wi-Fi support for old Macs and other vintage computers going back some 36 years.

This is my Macintosh Portable M5126. It’s very Macintosh and hardly portable. For some reason I’m using it on my lawn reading the Wi-Fi Wikipedia article over Wi-Fi through my Wikipedia application for System 6, with my Wi-Fi Desk Accessory showing it connected to my “!” network with meager signal strength.