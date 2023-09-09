Intel announces Arm investment, talks up RISC-V

SoftBank has been gearing up anchor investments in Arm Holdings among its clients and partners for months now (ahead of the upcoming IPO) and apparently Intel is among them. In a call for the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, the head of the company’s foundry business unit confirmed that the chip giant has made an investment in Arm because its technology is strategically important for both Intel Foundry Services and Altera FPGA unit.

This doesn’t seem to be an indicator Intel is interested in making ARM chips – it seems to have more to do with Intel becoming a fab for other companies’ ARM chips.