The death of Unity

But now I can say, unequivocally, if you’re starting a new game project, do not use Unity. If you started a project 4 months ago, it’s worth switching to something else. Unity is quite simply not a company to be trusted.
What has happened? Across the last few years, as John Riccitiello has taken over the company, the engine has made a steady decline into bizarre business models surrounding an engine with unmaintained features and erratic stability.
Unity is imploding in on itself, and it’s very sad to see.
That’s a giant shame for existing Unity games (I could see that pricing structure incentivizing the removal of download links for existing free games and the death of inclusion in Humble-style set-your-own-price bundles).
At least they waited until after Godot 4 came out and broadened the range of Unity use-cases that Godot is a viable alternative for.
( Speaking of which, another thing just announced today. Godot just launched an in-house replacement for their Patreon account so they can keep a higher percentage of the money people send them. https://godotengine.org/article/godot-developer-fund/ )