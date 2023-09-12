 Home > Games > The death of Unity

Games 1 Comment

But now I can say, unequivocally, if you’re starting a new game project, do not use Unity. If you started a project 4 months ago, it’s worth switching to something else. Unity is quite simply not a company to be trusted.

What has happened? Across the last few years, as John Riccitiello has taken over the company, the engine has made a steady decline into bizarre business models surrounding an engine with unmaintained features and erratic stability.

Unity is imploding in on itself, and it’s very sad to see.

One Response

  1. 2023-09-12 7:27 pm
    ssokolow (Hey, OSNews U2F/WebAuthn is broken on Firefox!)

    That’s a giant shame for existing Unity games (I could see that pricing structure incentivizing the removal of download links for existing free games and the death of inclusion in Humble-style set-your-own-price bundles).

    At least they waited until after Godot 4 came out and broadened the range of Unity use-cases that Godot is a viable alternative for.

    ( Speaking of which, another thing just announced today. Godot just launched an in-house replacement for their Patreon account so they can keep a higher percentage of the money people send them. https://godotengine.org/article/godot-developer-fund/ )

