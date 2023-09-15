Android 14 still allows modification of system certificates

Earlier this month, we linked to a story about how Android 14 would make it impossible for users – even root users – to modify system certificates on Android. We’re ten days along now, and it seems two new methods have already been found to work around this issue, making it once again possible to edit system certificates. The original author, Tim Perry, found a way with the help of a few other people over on Mastodon, while g1a55er found a different way independently.

I’m not smart enough to indicate if these methods are hacks or solid, durable, intended methods, but at least for now, this functionality remains available.