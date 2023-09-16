Microsoft is replacing Windows 10’s Video Editor with web-based Clipchamp

Last week, Microsoft started rolling out the modern Photos app on Windows. While the modern Photos app has several new editing tools, it removes the built-in “Video Editor” and replaces it with a web-based Clipchamp.
If you’ve lost track of how many different photos applications Microsoft has shipped for Windows and what features they don’t and do have – the linked article has a good, if Microsoftian convoluted overview.
I have not understood (and perhaps not eve then) moviemaker in ME..
All i know is that it is utter garbage, and there is a 3rd party market för those applications and people pay out of the ass fer sure.
The good and cheap used to be PS, kdenlive Davinci resolve and similar products but i do not edit videos any more. I know davinci spouted hardware rendering back in the day.