A virus for the BBC Micro

In short, no, I’m not making it up, I did make a virus back in 1990. I don’t have the source code, unfortunately, for two reasons. It was over thirty years ago. I’m a chronic hoarder, but seemingly not that chronic. The floppy discs containing the code were confiscated.
No, my mum wasn’t proud, indeed she didn’t even know about this episode at the time, and still doesn’t. Not that she’d understand what a computer virus is, even if I attempted to explain it to her.
I made a DOS virus in the 90s, just to be mean to a guy i knew that kept being a braggart about how much his pc was so much faster than mine. Sure as darn was not fast after infected.