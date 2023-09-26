The Philips Hue ecosystem is collapsing into stupidity

Philips Hue products are about to get a whole lot worse – even the ones you already own.
Their latest round of stupidity pops up a new EULA and forces you to take it or, again, you can’t access your stuff. But that’s just more unenforceable garbage, so who cares, right? Well, it’s getting worse.
It seems they are planning on dropping an update which will force you to log in. Yep, no longer will your stuff Just Work across the local network. Now it will have yet another garbage “cloud” “integration” involved, and they certainly will find a way to make things suck even worse for you.
This should be illegal.
This is the kind of bovine excrement that boils my blood. I recently tried to find a simple offline budgeting app for my iPhone, only to find that it simply doesn’t exist. Every single budgeting app in the Apple App Store requires you to create an account with them. The last thing I want is some nameless, faceless, dude-living-in-his-mom’s-basement developer to have is any sort of access to my financial information, and the same goes for any corporation as well. There is no such thing as privacy anymore when it comes to modern apps and services; everything has to have a data-harvesting angle to it. I barely trust my bank with my money, I damn sure don’t trust some rando person or data-hungry corporation with it.