Lenovo PC boss: 4 in 5 of our devices will be repairable by 2025

Lenovo is forecasting that the vast majority of its devices will be repairable by 2025 – as will the repair parts themselves – but it is not intending to specify where customers should have their kit fixed.[…]
“On repairability, we have a plan that by 2025 more than 80 percent of the repair parts will be repaired again so that they they enter into the circular economy to reduce the impact to the environment.”
He added: “More than 80 percent of our devices will be able to be repaired at the customer, by the customer or by the channel and we are enabling this with a design for serviceability kind of approach.”
That’s excellent news, and I hope it’s a promise they’ll keep. The right to repair movement is scoring win after win lately, and it seems the tide has really turned on this one. It’s not just nerds anymore – regular people, common media, and even larger companies are beating the drum now.
Thom Holwerda,
Yes, I really hope consumer repairable products are able to retake the market not just be a short term advertising fad. The past has been extremely concerning with soldered components, non-replacable media, unsupportable hardware becoming more normalized over the past decade.
The right to repair needs to won in every industry: cars, computers, mobiles, home appliances, etc. The problem of e-waste is important enough that I am in favor of legal measures to make sure manufactures stop getting away with it.