Microsoft might want to be making Windows 12 a subscription OS, suggests leak

While this has been a hunch for a while among the Windows enthusiast community, a new leak seems to be further providing somewhat solidifying evidence that it could indeed be the case, that Microsoft’s next-gen OS, casually referred to as Windows 12, could be a subscription-based OS.
I have no innate issue with the subscription model for software – especially in the mobile world, it makes perfect sense for indie developers, as it’s a far more sustainable model than charging the single charge of €0.99 that Apple and Google drove the market down to. I also think it makes sense for more complex desktop software, like an office suite or some of the translation software I use. The subscription pricing usually ends up being cheaper than buying the latest version every few years, anyway.
For Windows though – I’m not so sure. Windows is already loaded with ads and adware, and it’s only getting worse. Paying a monthly or yearly fee to have ads served to me seems dystopian, at best.
Thom Holwerda,
(my emphasis)
Translation software? I’m really curious why you would want that. I would have thought you’d be against it.
Why would I be against translation software? It just manages translations, stores them, so if the same sentence or term comes up later, it’ll tell you. Especially if your client is a giant corporation or something with several translators, it ensures consistency and quicker work.
When I hear “translation software”, I think of software that translates. IIRC you previously posted articles complaining about software translations. From this description it sounds more like a database.for your work, which is fair enough. But I’m unclear what qualifies this as “more complex desktop software”? Does it really change regularly such that a subscription makes more sense than a perpetual license?
Mind you, I certainly don’t want to presume your needs needs or use cases as a translator, it’s just interesting to learn about what you do 🙂
In this article you’ve said you’d be interested in trying your hand at programming…
https://www.osnews.com/story/137115/how-the-mac-didnt-bring-programming-to-the-people/
Maybe this would be a useful application you could try your hand at? As mentioned in the comments, Gambas could be good for rapid GUI prototyping. Osnews had several articles about it back in the day:
https://www.osnews.com/?s=gambas
Just to tie the topic back to windows, here’s a link about running Gambas on windows 11 via wsl.
https://forum.gambas.one/viewtopic.php?t=1226
Of course Leftists are for Subscription based software, it’s part of the wider 2030 Agenda of “Owning nothing and being happy™.” Ownership is only for Leftist Oligarchs, the rest of us are meant to be their serfs.