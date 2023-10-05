Microsoft might want to be making Windows 12 a subscription OS, suggests leak

While this has been a hunch for a while among the Windows enthusiast community, a new leak seems to be further providing somewhat solidifying evidence that it could indeed be the case, that Microsoft’s next-gen OS, casually referred to as Windows 12, could be a subscription-based OS.

I have no innate issue with the subscription model for software – especially in the mobile world, it makes perfect sense for indie developers, as it’s a far more sustainable model than charging the single charge of €0.99 that Apple and Google drove the market down to. I also think it makes sense for more complex desktop software, like an office suite or some of the translation software I use. The subscription pricing usually ends up being cheaper than buying the latest version every few years, anyway.

For Windows though – I’m not so sure. Windows is already loaded with ads and adware, and it’s only getting worse. Paying a monthly or yearly fee to have ads served to me seems dystopian, at best.