Google: passkeys by default

This means the next time you sign in to your account, you’ll start seeing prompts to create and use passkeys, simplifying your future sign-ins. It also means you’ll see the “Skip password when possible” option toggled on in your Google Account settings.
To use passkeys, you just use a fingerprint, face scan or pin to unlock your device, and they are 40% faster than passwords — and rely on a type of cryptography that makes them more secure. But while they’re a big step forward, we know that new technologies take time to catch on — so passwords may be around for a little while. That’s why people will still be given the option to use a password to sign in and may opt-out of passkeys by turning off “Skip password when possible.”
I just don’t know how to feel about this universal, cross-corporate push from tech companies towards passkeys. I feel like when making the switch to passkeys, you’re giving something up. Something about it just doesn’t sit well with me, and for now, I’m going to be sticking to my trust password manager.