Scrollbars are becoming a problem

Scrollbars. Ever heard of them? They’re pretty cool. Click and drag on a scrollbar and you can move content around in a scrollable content pane. I love that shit. Every day I am scrolling on my computer, all day long. But the scrollbars are getting smaller and this is increasingly becoming a problem. I would show you screenshots but they’re so small that even screenshotting them is hard to do. And people keep making them even smaller, hiding them away, its like they don’t want you to scroll! “Ah”, they say, “that’s what the scroll wheel is for”. My friend, not everyone can use a scroll wheel or a swipe up touch screen. And me, a happy scroll-wheeler, even I would like to quickly jump around some time.
Hidden, thin scrollbars are one of the many scourges of modern UI design. I’m glad more and more environments are at least giving users the option of enabling persistent scrollbars again, but more work is needed here to swing that pendulum back.
The problems is they are ugly and difficult to style. No one wants an unbranded, or worse, generic looking user interface.
Yes, I face this problem all the time too. They’ve become so narrow as to defeat the point in having them!
It’s not only a problem with scroll bars, but window frames as well I hate having to pixel hunt display elements just to be able to click on them.
If the screen real estate was needed elsewhere, then I’d understand the reason for compromise. But on high resolution screens with 50% being unused whitespace, There’s just no upside to making mouse targets so small. It just makes things much more difficult to grab with no functional justification at all.