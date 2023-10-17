Google: 8 ways we’re making daily tasks more accessible

Today we’re rolling out new accessibility features and updates that make accomplishing daily tasks faster and easier — like taking selfies, getting walking directions or searching the web. We recently launched Lookout image Q&A mode and accessibility updates on Android 14 and Wear OS 4. Now we have even more accessible features across our products that are built with and for people with disabilities.
Accessibility is so often overlooked, or underreported, and I hope I can start changing that a little bit by paying more attention to it.