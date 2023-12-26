The strange world of Japan’s PC-98 computer

Pastel cities trapped in a timeless future-past. Empty apartments drenched in nostalgia. Classic convertibles speeding into a low-res sunset. Femme fatales and mutated monsters doing battle. Deep, dark dungeons and glittering star ships floating in space.
All captured in a eerie palette of 4096 colours and somehow, you’re sure, from some alternate 1980s world you can’t quite remember…↫ Biz Davis
The PC-98 is exotic, and a little bit mysterious. Of course, thanks to the internet, abundant emulation options, detailed YouTube videos, and more, all the information is out there – but I still find that the PC-98 carries with it an air of mystery.