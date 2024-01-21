 Home > Genode > In 2024, Genode to focus on multi-monitor, suspend/resume, touchpads, and much more

In 2024, Genode to focus on multi-monitor, suspend/resume, touchpads, and much more

Without hesitation, our developer community quickly rallied behind the topic “Sculpt OS usability”, desiring to boost the user experience with respect to multi-monitor usage, convenient interactive UIs for common tasks, profound support for touchpads and touchscreens, tearing-free graphics, low-latency audio, casual on-target debugging, and suspend/resume.

The focus on usability notwithstanding, we will steadily continue with the gardening of Genode’s driver landscape, fostering the consistent use of drivers ported from up-to-date Linux kernels, clear-cut ACPI support, and making drivers pluggable. In 2024, we will also promote Genode’s custom (base-hw) microkernel to become the default kernel for Sculpt OS, which is the culmination of a multi-year effort.

↫ Official Genode news post

The updated roadmap for 2024 details the goals of the project for the coming current year.

  1. 2024-01-22 7:48 am
    j0scher

    How do they manage to do all this while other alternative OS – thinking of RISC OS or AROS for example – struggle?

    Also, they really need a “normal” UI for Sculpt OS.

