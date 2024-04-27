Sculpt OS 24.04 released with initial suspend/resume support, new audio stack, and much more

The Genode project has released Sculpt OS 24.04, the general purpose desktop operating system based on the Genode OS Framework. This release is absolutely jam-packed with new features, improvements, and changes, and it’s hard to know where to begin. One of the biggest new features is support for suspend/resume, an experimental feature for now, for which the developers also made starting and stopping drivers and related components easier straight from the user interface. In addition, NVMe, AHCI, and Intel GPU drivers will resume automatically after a resume.

Sculpt OS 24.04 also ships with a brand new audio framework, which brings support for “pluggable drivers, arbitrary sample rates, and the flexible routing and mixing of audio signals”, but the audio driver does need to be manually restarted after a resume. This release also adds support for 4K displays and I2C touchpads, underlining that yes, Sculpt and Genode developers dogfood their operating system on real hardware. Do note that at least for now, the I2C touchpad driver needs to be started manually, so an external mouse will initially be needed.

Various images are available for download from the download page.