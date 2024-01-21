What’s that touchscreen in my room?

Roughly a year ago I moved into my new apartment. One of the reasons I picked this apartment was age of the building. The construction was finished in 2015, which ensured pretty good thermal isolation for winters as well as small nice things like Ethernet ports in each room. However, there was one part of my apartment that was too new and too smart for me.
It is obviously a touchscreen of some sort, but there was zero indication as to what it controls. The landlord had no idea what this is. There are no buttons or labels on the thing, just a tiny yellow light to let you know it has the power.↫ Nikita Lapkov
What follows is an investigation into what it is, how to get it working, and, of course, how to hack it and make it more useful.
That is probably the most egregious hyperbole in the article. I can point to much worse UX designs.
(Google says there are “About 8,990,000 results” for “worst ux designs”)
Anyway, what surprised me is that the device was actually still working, and especially after about 10 years. Most IoT devices, even premium ones are abandoned by their manufacturer. Even if they are still in business, dropping support for “older versions” is a common thing.
Case in point, Google “OnHub” routers:
https://support.google.com/googlenest/answer/11257354?hl=en
They will continue to “work”, but there won’t be an app to control it. And of course, there is no local web ui either.
sukru,
This is an industry-wide problem. And even those of us who know about it are left with few options Frankly 100% of them will be discontinued if supporting them only costs money and doesn’t create continuing revenue. Since I’ve been bitten by it before, I deliberately tried being smart about it by buying a smart thermostat with a local API, After several years of working fine, the service stopped just a few months ago. Low and behind, the god damn thermostat’s local API stops functioning after a couple days of the service going dark. These commercial IOT smart products are almost all destined to become e-waste because they are software bricked. As much as I absolutely despise being complicit as a consumer, there’s just no way to win.
I had enough of this crap, and since I couldn’t find a finished product that was open source I decided to bite the bullet and build my own. I have all the components working at this point.
First time I really build anything with an embedded touch screen. I thought the SPI display would be slow, and most of the example code I’ve seen don’t perform great. But after I wrote my own “diff” driver that only sends changes, I’m quite pleased.
I hacked together a clock with moving blocks demo and it’s smooth.
I’m planning on having it stream security cameras and maybe other useful widgets.
Believe it or not the Boche BME680 temperature sensor was the most complicated component. Turns out they expect you to use their proprietary libraries for some functionality, which I didn’t know. Using bits and pieces and probing here and there I managed to write a working driver, but I wouldn’t recommend this component to others.
I still need to build a case, but here’s a photo of the prototype in the works.
https://i.postimg.cc/NF83D4LH/prototype.jpg