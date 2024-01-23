Chrome for Windows and macOS gets experimentel “AI” features

Starting with today’s release of Chrome (M121), we’re introducing experimental generative AI features to make it even easier and more efficient to browse — all while keeping your experience personalized to you.
You’ll be able to try out these new features in Chrome on Macs and Windows PCs over the next few days, starting in the U.S. Just sign into Chrome, select “Settings” from the three-dot menu and navigate to the “Experimental AI” page. Because these features are early public experiments, they’ll be disabled for enterprise and educational accounts for now.↫ Parisa Tabriz
Chrome will automatically suggest tab groups for you (a sorting algorithm, very advanced technology), you can generate themes (mashing other people’s real art togerher and picking a dominant colour from the result), and Chrome can generate text in text fields (spicy autocomplete). “AI” sure is changing the world as we know it.
Here comes another couple hundred megabytes of bloat to a web browser near you, because, when one of them implements this stuff, competitors “have to” do it too. I’m one of those people who runs Linux from USB sticks, so I prefer software to be as slim as possible. What’s wrong with just making extra functionality like this for a web browser into an optional add-on for those who want to install it?
kbd,
+1, This should be an optional add on.
Thom, at this point it’s not funny any more. Please learn about AI. I would suggest the excellent AI Explained YT channel.
For the record, all these features are powered by exactly the same technology, and no, it’s not a “sorting algorithm.”