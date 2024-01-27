Tiny11 creates a 100MB version of Windows 11 by axing the windows

If you know your Windows history, you’ll know that the operating system got that name when it moved away from using pure MS-DOS and started using a graphical user interface to show things. As it turns out, you can force Windows 11 back to its legacy roots and reduce it back to a command-line interface. This is what the developer of Tiny11 has achieved, calling their new creation “Minwin.”
The developer of Win11, NTDev, posted a video on YouTube about their project. There’s absolutely nothing flashy here; no Copilot, no Start menu, and definitely no UI. It’s as graphically complex as the Command Prompt, which meant that NTDev had to resort to fancy 00s-era ASCII logos to announce that Minwin was working.↫ Simon Batt at XDA
Definitely a neat proof-of-concept, and it shows just how modular Windows could be if only Microsoft allowed its users to take out the parts they don’t need. I wonder how close this is to Nano Server, an installation option for Windows Server you’ve probably never heard of.
I also like the nod to MinWin, the informal codename Microsoft used internally to refer to an effort by a small number of expert Windows kernel engineers to untangle the spaghetti ball of dependencies that had sprouted between the various architectural layers of Windows. This project started around Vista, and eventually made it possible to make broader, sweeping changes to Windows without breaking things all over the place because the spaghetti ball of internal, low-level dependencies wasn’t mapped out.
Most of the Windows is not strictly relevant to all users. But as the 80/20 rule goes, all parts are relevant to someone.
There is a massive backwards compatibility later. Not only the 32-bit subsystem under the 64-bit modern version, but gigabytes of patches and shims to run broken software is there. Why? So that your terribly written Windows XP application will still run, even though they have made significant errors in their coding.
For example this story on Windows 95, where they had to “fix” SimCity game, which used memory after freeing:
https://www.joelonsoftware.com/2000/05/24/strategy-letter-ii-chicken-and-egg-problems/
There are also other “useless” things like the Store, Email/Calendar/News applications, drivers for 99% of which you don’t have the hardware, utilities to join domains or manage remote servers, additional APIs like .Net, and so on.
I am sure there are configurators for Windows that will allow IT departments to drop most of these stuff. But practically, most people will just add 16GB SSD storage, and not worry about their new printer, or old game not working all of a sudden.
sukru,
Would you agree It’s probably better to distribute ancillary drivers and software via online repository than to force every installation to carry it?
The irony is that despite all of the bloat, consumers still have to contend with EOL graphics cards, printers, scanners, capture cards, etc that no longer work in new versions of windows. It’s so frustrating when hardware becomes ewaste after OS upgrades. I invested in lots of video equipment under XP and it became worthless. This was kind of a pivotal moment for me learning why open source is so important.