Microsoft sneaks ads into the new Outlook for Windows

The migration from the classic Mail and Calendar app to the new Outlook app is in full swing already. Microsoft announced the deprecation of the classic apps in favor of a new Outlook app in June 2023. It introduced the new Outlook app to Insider builds a month later and announced that it would enforce the migration in early 2024.
Not all users are migrated at this point. Those who have been migrated already or installed the Outlook app directly, may notice several differences between the new Outlook app and the classic Mail app.
One of the main differences turns an ad-free email experience into one with ads. You may see ads in the inbox in the new Outlook.↫ Martin Brinkmann
Ads disguised as emails in your inbox. Microsoft will not rest until Windows resembles Times Square. What a trash fire of an operating system.
Microsoft has a new slogan: you are not the customer, you are the product.
🙁
Not surprising, but somewhat scary when you consider how many home users are going to be using this.
The New Outlook stores all your mail on Microsoft’s servers, whether it’s a microsoft hosted email or not. If you configure your gmail or yahoo mail or ISP email with the New Outlook, Microsoft sucks all your mail down to their servers and then can use that data for whatever analytics or data harvesting it wants, across many times more mailboxes than they ever had access to before, including the ones that previously decided not to go with Microsoft.
The old Mail app, and classic Outlook, store all that locally, so your mail is only visible to Microsoft if you choose to let them host it.
I suspect things will get a lot worse along this road.
The business model is clear: free Os and free Apps -> filled with Ad’s. Paid services -> no Ads (at least, most of the time).
As much as I hate ads sneaked everywhere, free software does not pay the developer’s salary.
We used to pay for windows but since windows 10 it is supposedly “free”; assuming MIcrosoft still pays their developer each month, that money must come from somewhere and the paid Office 365 subscription cannot cover every cost.
Exactly this. No such thing as free (beer). Even if you choose to use thunderbird, Mozilla is ultimately funded by ad revenue of its search defaults.
enryfox,
Windows isn’t free. Whether it’s itemized or not, consumers are paying real money for windows. The business model is more akin to cable tv where consumers end up paying AND watching ads.
But in classic Microsoft style, this is a business model that suits them, not their customers. The majority of users were not asking for their OS to become free and ad-supported.
I can understand a scenario where some users want this, but certainly not people who have paid for a full Pro license. What’s Pro about this?
This is the logical progression.
The online version of Gmail and Outlook include Ads. And users fully accept it. So now your (free beer) local app does the same. You can still Buy Outlook and not get Ads.
The pay to remove ads model is fairly ubiquitous these days isn’t it?
I paid for Outlook Premium back before they cancelled it. But it seems MS never reintroduced ads to online outlook despite discontinued the product and I’ve long sin ce stopped paying.
Adurbe,
I was very surprised when I started seeing ads for other microsoft products on the corporation editions. The ads are infesting everything whether you pay for the software or not.