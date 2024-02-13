Microsoft is bringing Copilot “AI” to Notepad for Windows 11

Microsoft plans to make Copilot AI inseparable from Windows. After releasing Copilot for Windows 11 and 10 and adding it to Microsoft apps, you can now use Copilot AI in Notepad to get simplified explanations. You can install the Notepad app update via the Microsoft Store to use this feature, but remember, it only works in Dev or Canary channels.
Notepad version 11.2401.25.0 adds the “Explain with Copilot” option in its context menu. After highlighting a chunk of text (sentences, code snippets, etc), right-click and select the “Explain with Copilot” option. Or you can press the Ctrl + E shortcut to invoke this feature.↫ Abhishek Mishra
I wonder if you could replace this new, butchered Notepad with a an older, working copy.
Many users were already replacing notepad with an alternative, notepad2 and notepad++ are popular replacements.
At my current employer, even much free software is hard to get installed as there are many approvals and justifications required. Nobody blinks an eye at a request for Notepad++, as it’s just so damn useful.
jasutton,
I see. integrate copilot AI and ads into notepad and other properties like paint, etc raises a new dilemma with regards to user privacy. With more MS software phoning home to remote data centers for data processing & tracking, doesn’t it follow that there needs to be much more scrutiny in allowing microsoft’s applications in sensitive environments? I haven’t used these tools yet so I don’t have a feeling for how easy it is to inadvertently leak data, but if notepad starts doing network operations behind the scenes, then it potentially becomes a new vector for privacy breaches. It’s not just corporate privacy, but potentially HIPPA & PCI-compliance violations too.
Been a notepad2 user for a decade, and then discovered notepad 2e. That’s even more amazing. I don’t know how the engineers at Microsoft see these things and think “man, this is what our notepad should be.” I really don’t understand the mindset.
No thank you. language or speech models are free on the web via poe. (gpt3.5)
It will never work… and GPT is racist at best, but flawed at worst.