program: Windows 3’s Program Manager for X11

progman is a simple X11 window manager modeled after Program Manager from the Windows 3 era.↫ progman’s GitHub page
If that description doesn’t pique your interest, nothing will. What more do you people want from me?
Well, if you had actually used Windows 3.x and Program Manager in the early 90’s, you your interest in reliving this would be far below zero.
Its only contribution to this era’s GUI’s was to give the design team at MS enough of a kick in the ass that they HAD to move forward, and fast.
I did, and I feel a lot different. Sure Windows 95 was new and shiny, but the Program Manager had that je ne sais quoi … oh yeah, it’s called nostalgia.
It’s about nostalgia.
Yup I know what you mean. Even Atari and Amiga had far better UI’s for the time.
Too bad it’s just the window manager. I was enamoured with the shortcut organization features too, back in the day. 🙂
Are you shitting me? This is the best thing that ever happened to linux?
Lets iconify and take back power of each gui process. A window of lets say openoffice should stay in the openoffice window like it was in the openstep and CDE. Windows notapad should be locked into a m-app if i open 600 text files.
The best GUI paradigm was the “judgen” one. no gui except right click an hotkeys. It was fully implemented in litestep and he also made it available in source for kde. He is of course dead, just like terry and was just about as mad. But he was right.
And mad, like terry… but still great.
To my previous posts… insande does not mean bad.
OMG I LOVE THIS!!!
Windows 3.1 was my first “real” user interface (I only used an old IBM PC with DOS before that). And when Windows 95 came out I haaaaated it. I hate the taskbar that’s always taking up vertical space. I hate that a window is represented as both the window itself and as a entry in the taskbar. I hate that almost every user interface copies the same paradigm.
Which is why I used Window Maker for years until switching to my current Openbox setup. No taskbar. Right click on the desktop for an Applications menu, left click on the desktop for the window list. Conky in the top left for clock and system status.
I’m gonna try this out tonight, just for fun. 🙂
I like it!