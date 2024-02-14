Updating Microsoft Secure Boot keys

Microsoft, in collaboration with our ecosystem partners, is preparing to roll out replacement certificates that’ll set new Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) Certificate Authorities (CAs) trust anchors in Secure Boot for the future. Look out for Secure Boot database updates rolling out in phases to add trust for the new database (DB) and Key Exchange Key (KEK) certificates. This new DB update is available as an optional servicing update for all Secure Boot enabled devices from February 13, 2024.↫ SochiOgbuanya
This update will replace the Windows 8-era certificates, set to expire in 2026, with new ones.
I wonder if there were any keys signed with the old certificates that will not be signed with the new updated ones? If so, that could cause boot failures.
I had an x86 laptop where I was unable to disable secure boot and could only boot operating systems signed by microsoft. Thankfully most x86 manufacturers still let owners disable secure boot because that was a huge problem.