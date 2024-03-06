Google announces measures to fight spam in its search results

Every day, people turn to Search to find the best of what the web has to offer. We’ve long had policies and automated systems to fight against spammers, and we work to address emerging tactics that look to game our results with low-quality content. We regularly update those policies and systems to effectively tackle these trends so we can continue delivering useful content and connecting people with high-quality websites.
Today we’re announcing key changes we’re making to improve the quality of Search and the helpfulness of your results.↫ Elizabeth Tucker on the official Google blog
Low-quality SEO spam has been a problem on Google for years, but the recent advent of “AI” tools has wreaked absolute havoc in the search results. It’s a damn blood bath out there. It’s not up to Google to fix its own mess, so let’s wait and see if these changes will do anything to reverse the downward spiral Google Search has been in for years now.
There is a simple solution:
All these spam-results need javascript to push their ads.
just delist all sites that use JS 😉
It will also be interesting to see the direction “aio” spam would be going.
I rather imagine that it could get an order of magnitude uglier than seo when ai’s are being used as assistants which can wield power over one’s purse.